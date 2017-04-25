City approves Hazelwood Act, granite auction

The regular meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court was held on Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m. After minutes were approved and a presentation given by a representative from MASA, an association of medical evacuation services. They provide worldwide ground and air transportation coverage and employ medical personnel in their service. They provide a three tiered option for coverage. It starts with an individual plan, then a plan for an employee without a family and then a plan for an employee with a family. They have been in existence since 1974, are not insurance adjusters and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. If County declines the offer, an individual would have to start off on the platinum level of coverage.The same goes with a county employee retiring. The County is going to mull over the presentation and make their decision at a later date.

See more in print or online edition.