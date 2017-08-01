The City Commission and SEED host joint meeting on Municipal Development District

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, hosted a joint meeting session with the Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) Board of Directors on Monday, July 21, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sears Board Room 170 at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) located at 300 Homer K. Taylor Drive in Sweetwater, TX.

Below is the agenda for the corresponding meeting for the SEED and City Commission meeting hosted Monday morning.

1. Call to order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of allegiance.

4. Presentation Items.

A. Economic Development Presentation

a. Presentation from Dan Santee and Charlie Zech of Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal Hyde & Zech, P.C., regarding Economic Development Corporations, Municipal Development Districts and related issues.

5. City Commissioners and SEED Board discuss Economic Development Presentations.

6. Public Comments and Receipt of Petitions: [At this time, anyone will be allowed to speak on any matter other than personnel matters or matters under ligation, for length of time not to exceed three minutes.}

7. Adjournment.

In accordance with Texas Government Code Chapter 551.041, the joint City Commission meeting agenda was prepared and posted on the 26th day of July, 2017 at 5:00 P.M.

