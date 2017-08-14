City Commission Meeting Addendum, August 15

Addendum to City Commission Meeting Agenda, Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street, Sweetwater.

1. Call to order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of allegiance.

4. Action Items

A. City Commission to consider, discuss and act upon proposals received August 11, 2017 on Group Health, Dental and Life Insurance Employee Benefits FY 2017-2018.

B. City Commission to discuss and consider oil and gas lease in all of Section 81 save and except 26.69 acres in the NE/4, and 106.83 acres located in the NE/4 of Section 76 both in Block 23, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Nolan County, Texas...To read more, please see our print or online edition.