City Commission Meeting Agenda, September 19
Friday, September 15, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, will meet in regular session on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street, Sweetwater, TX.
1. Call to order.
2. Invocation.
3. Pledge of allegiance.
4. Action Items.
Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) of the Ordinance to adopt the 2017-2018 Budget.
Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) of the Appropriations Ordinance for the 2017- 2018 Budget.
Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) Amending the Budget for Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2016 and ending September 30, 2017...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.
