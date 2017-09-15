City Commission Meeting Agenda, September 19

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, will meet in regular session on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street, Sweetwater, TX.

1. Call to order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of allegiance.

4. Action Items.

Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) of the Ordinance to adopt the 2017-2018 Budget.

Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) of the Appropriations Ordinance for the 2017- 2018 Budget.

Ordinance: (Second and Final Reading) Amending the Budget for Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2016 and ending September 30, 2017