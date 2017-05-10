City Commission meeting delivers packed agenda

The City Commission met in regular session at City Hall on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Abilene Chief of Police Stan Standridge, a member of the Best Practice Recognition Committee of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, presented a certification to Police Chief Brian Frieda.

The Texas Police Chiefs is an association made up of over 1100 professional law enforcement executives. They are dedicated to improving delivery of police services to citizens. Standridge presented the Sweetwater Police Department a Certificate of Recognition for achieving compliance with Texas law enforcement’s best business practices, an accreditation standard. Schools, universities and hospitals already have such programs. There are 168 challenging standards that a police department must comply with to receive the certification. Some of the Best Practices for which the Sweetwater Police had be certified Use of Force, Protection of Citizen’s Rights, Vehicle Pursuits, Officer Training, Arrest Search and Seizure, Patrol and Investigative Operations and Property and Evidence management. This program has become the new gold standard for professional law enforcement in Texas and agents across the state are working aggressively to meet this high bar. It is voluntary and comes with a lot of work.