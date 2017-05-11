City Commission meeting recognizes heroes, Mayor gets sworn in, new hires

The City Commission met in regular session at City Hall on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Abilene Chief of Police Stan Standridge, a member of the Best Practice Recognition Committee of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, presented a certification to Police Chief Brian Frieda. A presentation to TxDPS Trooper Conner Hardin was given by Grant Madden, Fire Chief/Emergency Services Director.

Read more in print or online edition.