City Commission votes on health plan, awards oil lease, sets date for MDD vote
Friday, August 18, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, met on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street.
The City Commission listened to a presentation on Group Health, Dental and Life Insurance Employee Benefits for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. The discussion is between Blue Cross, TML and First Care. There has been less than a four percent increase regarding healthcare. Medical inflation over the time that the City has had insurance has been eight to ten percent, the City has beaten the averages, by having a self-funded coverage plan...To read more, please see our print or online edition.
