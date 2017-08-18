City Commission votes on health plan, awards oil lease, sets date for MDD vote

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, met on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street.

The City Commission listened to a presentation on Group Health, Dental and Life Insurance Employee Benefits for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. The discussion is between Blue Cross, TML and First Care. There has been less than a four percent increase regarding healthcare. Medical inflation over the time that the City has had insurance has been eight to ten percent, the City has beaten the averages, by having a self-funded coverage plan