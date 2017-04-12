City Hall Commission room gets an upgrade

The City Commission met in regular session on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall.

The City Commission opened bids on twenty-two Oak Creek Lake Lots and five Lake Sweetwater Lots. Only one bid was received and it was for $2,000.00 on Lot 521 Sec.176D by Sharon G. Looney of Blackwell.

City Commission approved the resolution suspending rate change, at request of ONCOR. City Commission adopted resolution authorizing continued participation with the Steering Committee of cities served by ONCOR; and authorizing the payment of 11 cents per capita to the Steering Committee to fund regulatory and legal proceedings and activities related to ONCOR.

City Commission appointed Diane Trent as the City appointee to the County-City Library Board for a three year term. The term will expire on December 31, 2019.

The Commission approved the Quarterly Investment Report for the quarter ending March 31, 2017.

The Commission approved HIPAA Privacy and Security Policy and Procedures and the designation of a HIPAA Privacy and Security Officer and an Incident Response Team. This is a DHS requirement.

After a presentation by Eddy Campbell, Utility Director for the Sweetwater Water and Wastewater Department, the City Commission approved the newly completed Source Water Protection Plan (SWPP).

The transfer of the golf course was approved regarding the operating agreement with Mr. George DiJulio, DBA Lake Sweetwater Golf Course, LLC, to Mr. Rusty Taylor, effective immediately.

It was approved to authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute lnterlocal Agreement as to Resale of Tax Foreclosure Properties with local taxing entities to offer for sale properties currently owned by the taxing entities, including the City of Sweetwater.

SNAP Updates consisted of a report on the Taste of Sweetwater. The amount made $4,293.00, with expenses of $300. Most of that will go into operating account. The crowd count was at 448, including volunteers and vendors. $4,697.60 was raised at the Rattlesnake Roundup parking cars.

Tara Boiles resignation was accepted by the Commission with a public recognition of all of her hard work for the finance department. Boiles is going to an accounting firm in Abilene.

There have been improvements to City Commission Chambers. Absolutely NO general fund money was spent on the upgrade. The upgrade came from the PEG fund, Public Education in Governmental Units. The money is paid into the PEG fund by the cable franchisee, Sudden Link. They pay a percentage of their gross revenues into the fund every month and it builds up over time. There was about $150,000 in the fund. This money cannot be spent on anything like police car or salary adjustments. It has to be spent on technology updates for the City Commission chambers or City Hall. $65,000 was spent on upgrades. Among the upgrades there is new paint, a 90 inch television, a Sony high definition camera, two 75 inch televisions, another Sony HD camera, six JVL speakers and a rack with high tech equipment. There are wireless microphones on the podium and dais. For the hearing impaired, there are headphones that are connected into the microphone. This is not general fund or sales tax money. Webcast is coming. The meeting then adjourned.