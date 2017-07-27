City Hall to hold open house for Sweetwater Parks Master Plan
Thursday, July 27, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
It’s time to give your input!
All who live, work, or play in Sweetwater are invited to participate in a public open house to support the park master planning effort.
Attendees will be able to see the results of the community-wide survey on the park system. Additionally, they will be able to gain an understanding of the planning process and provide feedback on Plan recommendations...To read more, please see our print or online edition.
Category: