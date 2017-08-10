City Manager's Budget Presentation for Fiscal Year 2017-2018

“We lead with trust and respect to provide vibrant, secure community for all.” City Manager David Vela said as he began his fiscal year 2017-2018 budget presentation to a packed audience at City Hall during the City Commission meeting this week.

Vela spelled out a vision he and the Commission have of the 2017-2018 budget. It is a vision that encompasses this Mission Statement. It is a budget that invests heavily in public safety and its well-being. It is a vision for the future.

“We have utilized the core values of professionalism and integrity and continuous improvement and teamwork. This budget would not have been put together and balanced without our team coming together and working towards that effort. A lot of effort was put into the budget, countless hours. I’d like to thank Patty Torres, City Secretary/Comptroller, Mark Rushing, Assistant Comptroller who is on the budget team, and a welcome addition to the city finance team. Lisa Adames, who serves on the budget team as well as the City finance team, directors and city staff for their tireless work on the budget. ”

“The goal is to prepare the budget document with the mission statement in mind. The budget hopes lead to more vibrancy and security in our community.” Vela said.

Among the items discussed were “General Fund”, “General Fund Revenues/Expenses”, “Funded/Unfunded Items”, “Fee Adjustments” and the “Budget Calendar”. General Fund is the category that most people see, as in the police department, parks and culture and recreation.

Vela spoke of causes that can affect the budget, such as the impact of sales tax decline, keeping the budget at lowest property tax rate necessary, no rate increase for residential water/sewer. continue streamlining the budget where possible, staffing and how not to negatively impact city services.

Vela wanted to focus on the General Fund, which is where many of the challenges exist for most cities. ..To read more, please see our print or online edition.