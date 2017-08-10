City Manager's Budget Presentation for Fiscal Year 2017-2018

“We lead with trust and respect to provide vibrant, secure community for all.” City Manager David Vela said as he began his fiscal year 2017-2018 budget presentation to a packed audience at City Hall during the City Commission meeting this week.

Vela spelled out a vision he and the Commission have of the 2017-2018 budget. It is a vision that encompasses this Mission Statement. It is a budget that invests heavily in public safety and its well-being. It is a vision for the future.

“We have utilized the core values of professionalism and integrity and continuous improvement and teamwork. This budget would not have been put together and balanced without our team coming together and working towards that effort. A lot of effort was put into the budget, countless hours. I’d like to thank Patty Torres, City Secretary/Comptroller, Mark Rushing, Assistant Comptroller who is on the budget team, and a welcome addition to the city finance team. Lisa Adames, who serves on the budget team as well as the City finance team, directors and city staff for their tireless work on the budget. ”

