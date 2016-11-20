City police works to nip addictions before it fully blossoms

SWEETWATER — On Friday, the United States Conference of Mayors commended the release of “Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs and Health,” a comprehensive report examining the epidemic of alcohol and drug misuse, substance use disorders and addiction facing America.

Within the U.S. Conference of Mayors news release, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh who chairs the Conference’s Task Force on Substance Abuse, Treatment and Recovery is quoted saying major U.S. cities are being “decimated by this crises of addiction which has killed more than 500,000 Americans since 2000. We affirm Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy’s report and recognize that it supports what we have long understood — that addiction to alcohol, opioids and other drugs is a disease that can be addressed with prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery support.”

Boston is a long way from Sweetwater. There are a lot more people in Boston than Sweetwater. Could any of this news have relevance here?

“Make no mistake about it. Drugs are an issue here in Sweetwater. The question for all of us is, how do we address it?” said Cory Stroman, a public information officer with the Sweetwater Police Department.

