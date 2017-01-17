Civic leader would like to see MLK local event restored

Although there was no organized gathering to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King in Sweetwater on Monday, the upcoming “Life Every Voice” event for APPLAUSE on Feb. 4, is a recognition of Black History Month in February.

Event chair Jimmie Bender is ecstatic about the upcoming event that will feature NaGuanda Nobles, an international concert soprano and recording artist soprano who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with singers from three area churches. Local soloists will also be featured.

Bender said she and others would like to see a commemoration of Martin Luther King on the designated holiday, however. It’s something that use to be in Sweetwater.

“There are things we use to do,” Bender said, noting there was a banquet at the former Holiday Inn which the late Minister William Jackson organized.