Clift, Mustangs shut out Tigers

After a 1-3 district start and two straight losses, the fortunes of the Sweetwater baseball team have made a dramatic reversal the past week.

It started Monday with the team’s 5-3 home win over Big Spring. An even bigger statement came on Friday, when the Mustangs went to Snyder and came back with a 7-0 victory.

With a 3-3 record, Sweet-water is alone in second place in wild and woolly District 5-4A, where four teams are now separated by just one game. Brownwood is 2-3, while Snyder and Big Spring are both 2-4.

