Code Enforcement prepares for Spring Clean up
Saturday, March 11, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Spring is here! Along with Spring comes all the yard work which has been put off for months due to the Winter. Mowing, trimming, planting, and basic yard cleanup. Cleaning out garages and storage sheds are also part of Spring Cleaning. Along with all this cleaning comes piles of grass clippings, brush, furniture and other household debris. Unfortunately a lot of times all this debris gets placed in the alleys, right of ways, next to residences or just piled up on the property.
