Coliseum barn fire kills show pigs

SWEETWATER — Ten show pigs died late Wednesday in a fire that consumed a Nolan County Coliseum agricultural barn behind the coliseum, according to the Sweetwater Fire Department.

Firefighters received an emergency call at about 11:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, the barn was fully engulfed in flame, said Fire Chief Grant Madden.

Madden said the heat was extremely intense and firefighters had to knock down flames before they could make entry into the burning structure.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the fire likely started from kerosene lamps and heaters inside the barn.

“It was hot because of all the bedding and hay inside the barn. It’s really unfortunate about the show pig deaths. The kids (4-H members) worked so hard to take care of them,” Madden said.

A fire investigation is continuing, Madden said.