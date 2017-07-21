Commissioner’s Court Meeting Agenda, July 24

A notice has been given that there will be a regular meeting of the Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County. The meeting of the Nolan Commissioner’s Court will take place on Monday, the 24th day of July 2017 at 9 a.m., in the County Courthouse. The following agenda items will be discussed:

1. Pledge allegiance to the United States flag.

2. Pledge allegiance to the Texas Flag.

3. Approve minutes from July 10th meeting.

4. Presentation of Nolan County Service Awards.

...To read more, please see our print or online edition.