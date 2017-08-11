Commissioner’s Court Meeting for August 14

There will be a regular meeting of the Commissioner’s Court Of Nolan County Notice is given that a regular meeting of the Nolan Commissioner’s Court will be held on the 14th day of August at 9 a. m., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, at which time the following subjects will be discussed,

1. Pledge allegiance to the United States flag.

2. Pledge allegiance to the Texas Flag.

3. Approve minutes from July 20th, 21st, 24th, & 26th meetings.

4. Presentation from Washington National.

5. Discuss proposed tax rate for 2017/2018 & take record vote...To read more, please see our print or online edition.