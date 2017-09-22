Commissioner’s Court Meeting, to be held September 25

There will be a regular meeting of the Nolan Commissioner’s Court will be held on September 25 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Courthouse. The following subjects will be discussed:

1. Pledge allegiance to the United States flag.

2. Pledge allegiance to the Texas Flag.

3. Approve minutes from September 11th meeting.

4. Consider approval to reinstate Nolan County Burn Ban.

5. Presentation from Woman’s Forum and Chamber of Commerce.

6. Consider approval of any appropriate motions necessary for the Woman’s Forum and Chamber of Commerce.

7. Consider approval for the purchase of a computer for County Attorney.

8. Consider approval for the purchase of a computer for First Multicounty Court at Law.

