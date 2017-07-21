Commissioner's Court Budget Workshop Fiscal Year 2017/2018

There was a special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court on July 20 at 9 a.m. to go over a budget workshop for the fiscal year 2017/2018.

Despite the near deafening din of a fire alarm tripped most likely by the ongoing roof repair, the fire alarm was soon to be determined to be a false alarm and the budget meeting was back on.

With the honorable Judge Whitley May and the County Commissioners presiding over the meeting, Nolan County Sheriff David Warren and Criminal Investigator, Sergeant James Villanueva were present to represent the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office.

With the dramatic increase in local methamphetamine and heroin use and the related criminal activity that has spiked because of such activity, Sheriff Warren requested an additional Criminal Investigator to assist the lone Investigator, Sergeant James Villanueva, who is becoming overwhelmed by the increasing number of criminal cases.