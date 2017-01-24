Commissioners court honors employees for years of service

SWEETWATER - Nolan County Commissioners took time during their biweekly meeting on Monday to honor county employees for their long and dedicated service time to the county.

Service Awards were presented to the following: David Warren, Sheriff 20 years of service, Tracy Jeter, Precinct 3, 15 years of service, Israel Vera, Sheriff’s Department ,15 years of service, Jeanne Wells, Treasurer, 10 years of Service and Norman Ashford, Coliseum, 5 years of service.

Nolan County District Clerk Jamie Clem and CountyClerk Pat McGowen were each recognized for 20 hours of Continuing Education for 2016.