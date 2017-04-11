Congressman Jodey C. Arrington Meet & Greet

The public is invited to a Sweetwater Meet & Greet for business and community leaders with Congressman Jodey C Arrington. He will be in Sweetwater on Friday, April, 14th at the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Wellness Center Classroom from 10:00-11:30am. Let's show Congressman Arrington how sweet it is in Sweetwater!

For those unfamiliar with the Wellness Center Classroom at RPMH, the picture below is the building you will need to visit. Please come in and go directly to the left to the Wellness Center Classroom.