Congressman Jody Arrington visits Sweetwater’s WASP Museum

Congressman Jodey Arrington visited the Sweetwater WASP Museum Wednesday August 23rd. He was “absolutely blown away” by the museum, the history, and the community behind the support of the museum. While in Sweetwater the congressman was also to visit the Roscoe State Bank, RPMH, as well as Ludlum Measurments.

This was Congressman Arringtons first visit to the WASP museum and he referred to it as “treasured and hallowed grounds.” He also referred to the parable “don't hide the light under a bushel” when talking about this “hidden treasure of West Texas” that the museum is and the stories and lives that make up the museum. Ann Hobing, the museums Executive Director, gave a tour to Congressman Arrington while at the museum. Arrington vowed to become a voice not only for the ladies that represented the WASPs, but also the museum dedicated to them as well and to spread their story nationally.

While discussing the museum and that it is privately owned and funded he was asked if and how the government could help a cause such as this, Arrington replied “Sometimes if you get government monies you get government strings. The way they [they museum] have done this without the government telling them how to set everything up, and what they can and cant do to tell the story we don't have to worry about that. We are free to tell the story how it should be told. I’m grateful for the folks out here, the leadership of the museum, the volunteer board members, they’ve all done an incredible job.“

He also suggested, and called out in a video later to be added to social media, that newly appointed Secretary for the Air Force, Heather Wilson, come visit and experience the WASP museum first hand.

