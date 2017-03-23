Construction Begins on Warehouse

Ground has been broken on the construction of a new eight-thousand square foot warehouse for NAPA Auto Parts located along the 200 block of Broadway. The construction is part of an expansion project of the auto parts retail store.

Construction of the concrete pad started on Tuesday morning with excavation and leveling. The construction is expected to be completed in October complete with a grand opening.

With construction started, many Sweetwater residents will no longer see an empty lot that had long been an eyesore to many. Mirroring an automotive-connected past when a Pontiac dealership stood on the spot as well as a Magnolia filling station, NAPA intends to make its mark permanent.

The general contractor is from Odessa with a local subcontractor being used for the construction phase.

Two-thirds of the new building will be warehouse for automotive, truck and farm inventory and the rest of the building will be utilized as retail space. NAPA will start to move into the building in August. The company will use in-house employees as well as hire additional staff to work the new warehouse.