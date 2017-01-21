Construction Continues at RPMH

Locals will soon see the light at the end of the tunnel with the ongoing construction at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. “We are looking at Fall of this year to be completely done with construction.” Hospital CEO Donna Boatright said.

It has been long time in coming. After a multi-year project of renovations and construction at RPMH, the hospital is nearing completion of its overall facility improvements. The upgrades will allow the 40 year-old hospital to continue to provide first-class healthcare beneficial to Sweetwater residents. (See story remainder in Weekend (Jan. 22-23) or E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)