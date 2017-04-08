Construction at WASP Museum Progressing
Saturday, April 8, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The concrete is poured, the steel frame is erected, and the roof is installed on the new 14,000 square foot climate-controlled hangar of the National WASP WWII Museum. The hangar was designed by Architect and WASP Museum Board Member Dave Zobrist to evoke memories of the historic Hangar No. 1 at Avenger Field during the training days of the Women Airforce Service Pilots – the WASP. Zobrist is inspired by the memory of his mother-in-law, WASP Betty Jo Streff-Reed, Class 44-W-7.
