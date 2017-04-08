Construction at WASP Museum Progressing

The concrete is poured, the steel frame is erected, and the roof is installed on the new 14,000 square foot climate-controlled hangar of the National WASP WWII Museum. The hangar was designed by Architect and WASP Museum Board Member Dave Zobrist to evoke memories of the historic Hangar No. 1 at Avenger Field during the training days of the Women Airforce Service Pilots – the WASP. Zobrist is inspired by the memory of his mother-in-law, WASP Betty Jo Streff-Reed, Class 44-W-7.

