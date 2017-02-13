County Board makes new appointments

The regular meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court was held on Monday, February 13 at 9 a.m. Among the items on the full agenda were several new county appointments and consideration of maintaining the burn ban. The burn ban has been approved for two more weeks.

Robert Elliott was approved for the County Airport Zoning Board. Leah Andrews and Jan Smith were approved for the Auditorium Board. Jennifer Herrera and Adrianna Archuleta were designated and approved to be clerks to do such things as witness affidavits and issue citations for the Justice Court.

A motion was carried for bids to go out for sealcoat gravel, asphalt, flex base road material, diesel and gas fuels for the County as well as a new roof for the Courthouse and Library. Bid packages for these projects will be made and opened for bid consideration at a future date.

A proposal for bids to go out for the acquisition of a new pick-up truck for Precinct Two has been approved. $1600 has already been put into the upkeep and maintenance of an older truck including replacing the transmission. A request was made for a new pick-up truck to be bought. A proposals put forth for a Ford F250 Super Cab for $23,450 and a Super Duty Crew Cab for $24,000. The County has requested that used trucks also be considered and specs given. The overall lowest price will be considered.