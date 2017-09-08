County teams try to start 2-0

Last week’s openers produced big wins for all four Nolan County high school football teams. Sweetwater beat Wichita Falls 35-10; Roscoe beat up on Haskell 44-14; Highland outscored Grady 70-24; and Blackwell shut out Paint Rock 58-0.

Three of them — Sweetwater, Roscoe and Highland — return to action this evening while Blackwell will wait an extra day since this week is its homecoming.

In fact, both teams who are known as the Hornets are home. Highland entertains Hermleigh tonight at 7:30 p.m., and Blackwell will be hosting Brookesmith at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Read more in print or online edition.