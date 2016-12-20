Couple bets the table with pizza in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER — Maria Rubio knows the pizza business. She’s been in it for a quarter-century.

And the competition is fierce as chain businesses vie for the marketshare.

But with seven years of success in Colorado City after moving to this area from Kerrville, Rubio and her husband Juan are confident they will succeed in Sweetwater.

The Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening Monday for Rubio’s business — Biggs Pizza & Grill located at 2015 Lamar St.

(See story remainder in Tuesday's (Dec. 20) and E-edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)