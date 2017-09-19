Cow/Calf Profit Conference will be held today in Roscoe

Come and learn about Cow/Calf Profit in Roscoe at the Roscoe Agricultural Research Center at 6 p.m. today.

The center is located at 12822 North Interstate Highway 20.

Program topics that will be discussed are listed below.

• 3 Rules of profitable cow calf production;

• Feed efficiency – profit through reduced input costs;

• If you want Profit - Select for it! – Economic Selection Indices;

