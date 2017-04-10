Crime Stoppers for April 10-14, 2017

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred in the 5500 block of county road 181, Blackwell, Texas. It was reported that sometime between Saturday, September 13, 2014 and Sunday, September 14, 2014; an unknown person(s) entered the property and took a black tandem axle trailer with a 500 gallon fuel tank that was attached to the trailer. The tank contained an estimated 150 gallons of red diesel fuel and had an electric fuel pump. The combined value of the items taken is estimated at approximately $4,067.50. The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance to help locate the person(s) responsible for this crime.

