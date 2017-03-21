Crime Stoppers for March 20-27, 2017

On Friday, January 31, 2014, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft that occurred at a residence located in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Sweetwater, Texas. It was reported that sometime between Wednesday, January 28, 2014 and Friday, January 31, 2014; an unknown person(s) entered the property and took a red tandem axle trailer that is valued at approximately $2,800.00. It was also reported that an older model white GMC Jimmy or Ford Bronco was seen in the area before the theft.

