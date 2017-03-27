Crime of the Week March 27-31

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at the Estes Express Lines terminal located in the 10000 block on Interstate Highway Twenty, Sweetwater. It was reported that sometime between Friday, May 8, 2015 and Monday, May 11, 2015, an unknown person(s) used force to enter the fenced property; once inside, the thieves entered several enclosed trailers and took cargo that was located inside. Taken from the trailer were an assortment name brand cigarettes, bed sheets, air fresheners, and moon pie snacks. The combined value of the items taken is estimated at approximately $52, 000.00.

If you have information regarding this crime or any other unsolved crime, and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 325.235.TIPS (8477). Nolan County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of charges against the person responsible for this crime, and a reward of up to $1,000.00 for any other unsolved felony crime. Remember, Crime Stoppers wants your INFORMATION not your name.