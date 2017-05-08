Crime of the week May 8-12

On Sunday, September 11, 2016, Officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to the 800 block of Avenue C regarding a man who had been assaulted. It was reported that sometime between Saturday, September 10 around 10PM and Sunday, September 11 around 2AM, voices could be heard in the area, later followed by yelling. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, a white male, was found on the ground in the backyard of a residence with apparent life threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a nearby medical center.

If you have information regarding this crime or any other unsolved crime, and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 325.235.TIPS (8477). Nolan County Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest and filing of charges against the person responsible for this crime, and a reward of up to $1,000.00 for any other unsolved felony crime. Remember, Crime Stoppers wants your INFORMATION not your name.