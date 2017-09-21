Dallas-area man gets 50 years in death of girlfriend

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty in the death of his girlfriend, who he testified died after striking her head while they had sex in the shower.

A Collin County jury found Jason Lowe, 28, of Richardson guilty of murder in the death of Jessie Bardwell, 27, whose decomposing body was found in a rural area northeast of Dallas last year.

Lowe had waived his right to have the jury assess punishment, the Dallas Morning News reported . Prosecutors and defense attorneys reached an agreement for a sentence of 50 years, and District Judge Scott Becker approved the agreement and assessed the punishment