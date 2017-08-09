Detective Ybarra Remembered, Bids Tabled until Friday

Staff Writer
Wednesday, August 9, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater met in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall for a packed agenda. After a call to order and the regular invocation, Police Chief Frieda gave an eloquent speech remembering Detective Elise Ybarra, who was tragically killed while on duty in a traffic accident over the past weekend. A moment of silence was requested in her memory and was immediately granted. All present bowed their heads, offering thrown prayers and thoughts in a moving tribute.
The meeting resumed.
The City Commission approved Jared House as joint appointee to the Pioneer City Community Museum Board for a two year term...To read more, please see our print or online edition.

