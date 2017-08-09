Detective Ybarra Remembered, Bids Tabled until Friday

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater met in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall for a packed agenda. After a call to order and the regular invocation, Police Chief Frieda gave an eloquent speech remembering Detective Elise Ybarra, who was tragically killed while on duty in a traffic accident over the past weekend. A moment of silence was requested in her memory and was immediately granted. All present bowed their heads, offering thrown prayers and thoughts in a moving tribute.

The meeting resumed.

The City Commission approved Jared House as joint appointee to the Pioneer City Community Museum Board for a two year term