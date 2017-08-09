Detective Ybarra Remembered, Pioneer Museum Board Gets Appointee, Bids Tabled until Friday

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater met in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 9 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall for a packed agenda. After a call to order and the regular invocation, Police Chief Frieda gave an eloquent speech remembering Detective Elise Ybarra, who was tragically killed while on duty in a traffic accident over the past weekend. A moment of silence was requested in her memory and was immediately granted. All present bowed their heads, offering thrown prayers and thoughts in a moving tribute.

The meeting resumed.

The City Commission approved Jared House as joint appointee to the Pioneer City Community Museum Board for a two year term.

MDD was also discussed with a dissenting voice in the Commission.

This occurred when the City Commission began to discuss and act upon an ordinance creating the boundaries of the Sweetwater Municipal Development District; ordering a special municipal election on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 for the City of Sweetwater and its extraterritorial jurisdiction for the purpose of proposing to the voters the authorizing of the City of Sweetwater Municipal Development District and authorizing the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of one-half of one percent for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district; designating the location and time for early voting; and establishing an effective date.

