Diva agrees to lift all voices in Sweetwater

APPLAUSE Director Mila

Gibson has heard many

people sing over the

course of her career that

includes founding and

directing the Amarillo

Opera.

During a span of holding

multiple auditions for

more than 20 years for

the opera, Gibson said

the voice of NaGuanda

Nobles, an international

concert soprano and

recording artists who lives

in the Dallas-Forth Worth

area clearly stood out.

“She had the purest

and sweetest voice. I first

heard her in a leading role

with Austin Opera. Later

she worked for me at

Amarillo Opera. She has

had a successful professional

singing career, having

sung in concert as well

as with symphony orchestras

and opera companies

in Europe and various

places around the world,”

Gibson said.

Sweetwater audiences

will have a chance to hear

and see what Gibson is

talking about.

The celebrated Diva

will perform here as part

of the APPLAUSE Music

Series’ “Lift Every Voice”

concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4

in Sweetwater Municipal

Auditorium, 400 Locust

St.

In addition to Nobles’

performance that will

include an operatic aria

and a number of Spirituals

which are included on

her CD, “Homage to the

Journey”, singers from

three area churches —

Greater Zion and Mt.

Rose Baptist churches of

Sweetwater and New Mt.

Zion of Colorado City —

will also perform. Local

soloists will also be featured.

Following