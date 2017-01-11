Diva agrees to lift all voices in Sweetwater
APPLAUSE Director Mila
Gibson has heard many
people sing over the
course of her career that
includes founding and
directing the Amarillo
Opera.
During a span of holding
multiple auditions for
more than 20 years for
the opera, Gibson said
the voice of NaGuanda
Nobles, an international
concert soprano and
recording artists who lives
in the Dallas-Forth Worth
area clearly stood out.
“She had the purest
and sweetest voice. I first
heard her in a leading role
with Austin Opera. Later
she worked for me at
Amarillo Opera. She has
had a successful professional
singing career, having
sung in concert as well
as with symphony orchestras
and opera companies
in Europe and various
places around the world,”
Gibson said.
Sweetwater audiences
will have a chance to hear
and see what Gibson is
talking about.
The celebrated Diva
will perform here as part
of the APPLAUSE Music
Series’ “Lift Every Voice”
concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
in Sweetwater Municipal
Auditorium, 400 Locust
St.
In addition to Nobles’
performance that will
include an operatic aria
and a number of Spirituals
which are included on
her CD, “Homage to the
Journey”, singers from
three area churches —
Greater Zion and Mt.
Rose Baptist churches of
Sweetwater and New Mt.
Zion of Colorado City —
will also perform. Local
soloists will also be featured.
Following
