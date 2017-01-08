Diva agrees to lift all voices in Sweetwater

APPLAUSE Director Mila Gibson has heard many people sing over the course of her career that includes founding and directing the Amarillo Opera.

During a span of holding multiple auditions for more than 20 years for the opera, Gibson said the voice of NaGuanda Nobles, an international concert soprano and recording artists who lives in the Dallas-Forth Worth area clearly stood out.

“She had the purest and sweetest voice. I first heard her in a leading role with Austin Opera. Later she worked for me at Amarillo Opera. She has had a successful professional singing career, having sung in concert as well as with symphony orchestras and opera companies in Europe and various places around the world,” Gibson said.

Sweetwater audiences will have a chance to hear and see what Gibson is talking about.

The celebrated Diva will perform here as part of the APPLAUSE Music Series’ “Lift Every Voice” concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St.