Doors ready to open at J.P. Cowen Early Childhood Center

SWEETWATER — Head Start teacher Jimmie Roberts asked himself earlier this week, ‘Where do I start?’ as he surveyed boxes and furniture in Room 4 at the relocated J.P. Cowen Early Childhood Center adjacent to Southeast Elementary School at 1201 Mustang Drive.

He first located and hooked up the video screen (Smart Board) because “everything revolves around it,” Roberts said.

He then set up tables and chairs before working on putting up instructional wall displays. On Thursday, Roberts was labeling his classroom shelves and sorting stacks of paper.

“I can get out early,” he said with a smile about completing his room preparation work when Head Start and Early Head Start children arrive here to begin classes on Tuesday, Jan. 3.