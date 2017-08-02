Drainage issue settled at Special Meeting of Commissioner's Court

A special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court was be held on the 1st day of August, 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater. Given the brief agenda, the meeting was over in quick succession. One of the main points discussed regarding the agenda was to make appropriate motions for a drainage issue on Quail Run Drive.

During the Tuesday morning meeting, a representative from Wetsel, Carmichael and Allen, LLP, Attorney at Law spoke on the issue. Jacob R. Lederle, an Attorney and Counselor at Law handed Judge Whitley May and the Commissioner’s Court a letter stating that he had been retained by Jeff and LaVerne Yarborough with regard to the drainage of surface water onto their property on Quail Run Drive.

The letter went on to state that the court and county are acutely aware that the Yarborough residence is receiving all of the runoff from surrounding properties, including county property. The situation of the runoff, if left unresolved, Lederle contended, could irreparably and significantly damage the Yarborough property. The family is faced with the prospect of being washed out . They have repeatedly sought the help of their County Commissioner and the county in general with little success