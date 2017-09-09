East Ridge Elementary School Celebrate During SHS Pep Rally

Students from East Ridge Elementary joined the high school students and staff for the September 8th Pep Rally. "The western theme excited our students who demonstrated their Mustang Pride as they cheered the Varsity Football Team toward victory against Big Spring High School," said Carolyn Mullican who is a second grade teacher at East Ridge.

The highlight of the Pep Rally was the support from United States Gypsum Co. (USG) Administrator Kathy Arrant who volunteered her time to teach East Ridge and SHS Teachers the country western barn dance. Kathy is a New York native who has taught country western dance for more than 20 years. She also offers free dance lessons to the public at Bucks Live each Wednesday at 6:30 pm.

"The teachers were terrific to work with, "said Kathy, "but the cheerleaders were naturals! During the practices leading up to the Pep Rally the SHS Cheerleaders quickly learned multiple dance routines and assisted by teaching the teachers."

