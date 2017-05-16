Eight Lady Mustangs honored

Eight Sweetwater players have earned all-District 5-4A softball recognition for their outstanding play this past season.

Annaliese Espinoza (outfield), Hannah Mobley (infield) and Tavis Black (designated player) received first-team honors, while making the second team for Sweetwater were outfielders Lauren Jones and Sonora Medellin.

Infielder Bri Moriel, catc-her Emerald Torres and infielder-pitcher Maddie Hicks received all-district honorable mention for the Lady Mustangs, who finished 17-13 and made the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in District 5-4A.