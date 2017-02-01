Espinoza crowned Yucca Queen

Photo courtesy of SISD Facebook Page

Annaliese Espinoza, a senior at Sweetwater High School, was crowned 2017 Yucca Queen on Saturday night. Her escort was Martin Morini. She was given a traditional bouquet of roses. Espinoza is the daughter of Eli and Martha Espinoza. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in the autumn. The Yucca coronation took place at the SHS Auditorium. About 150 people attended the event. Providing entertainment at the coronation were: Bryson Rule and Lauren Browning of the high school chorale group. Each sang solos. The high school chorale department’s show choir — Sweetwater High School Pop Sensations — also performed. High school and middle school Choir Director Jenny Doggett was this year’s moderator.

Senior Princesses:

Annaliese Espinoza Escort- Martin Morini

Christa Martin Escort- Junior Lawhon

Junior Princesses:

Katy Nixon Escort- Zach Winslett

Jessica Poe Escort- Mason Maxwell

Sophomore Princesses:

Riley Dodd Escort- Jon Davis

Julia Rees Escort- Jackson Foster

Freshman Princesses:

Meghann Olguin Escort- Elijah Kent

Kyrsten Smith Escort- Tyler Warner

Senior Duchesses:

Maddie Berry Escort- Luis Vasquez

Rhylee Meneses Escort- John Clift

Junior Duchesses:

Latimer Burnett Escort- Ky Hoover

Shania Towner Escort- Mark Guzman

Sophomore Duchesses:

Allison Marlett Escort- David Ehlert

Josie Sanchez Escort- Markus Meneses

Freshman Duchesses:

Elli Lehnert Escort- Carson Andrews

Lily Smola Escort- Isaiah Pena