Espinoza crowned Yucca Queen

Wednesday, February 1, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX

Photo courtesy of SISD Facebook Page

Annaliese Espinoza, a senior at Sweetwater High School, was crowned 2017 Yucca Queen on Saturday night. Her escort was Martin Morini. She was given a traditional bouquet of roses. Espinoza is the daughter of Eli and Martha Espinoza. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in the autumn. The Yucca coronation took place at the SHS Auditorium. About 150 people attended the event. Providing entertainment at the coronation were: Bryson Rule and Lauren Browning of the high school chorale group. Each sang solos. The high school chorale department’s show choir — Sweetwater High School Pop Sensations — also performed. High school and middle school Choir Director Jenny Doggett was this year’s moderator.

Senior Princesses:
Annaliese Espinoza   Escort- Martin Morini
Christa Martin   Escort- Junior Lawhon

Junior Princesses:
Katy Nixon    Escort- Zach Winslett
Jessica Poe   Escort- Mason Maxwell

Sophomore Princesses:
Riley Dodd     Escort- Jon Davis
Julia Rees     Escort- Jackson Foster

Freshman Princesses:
Meghann Olguin    Escort- Elijah Kent
Kyrsten Smith       Escort- Tyler Warner

Senior Duchesses:
Maddie Berry    Escort- Luis Vasquez
Rhylee Meneses   Escort- John Clift

Junior Duchesses:
Latimer Burnett   Escort- Ky Hoover
Shania Towner    Escort- Mark Guzman

Sophomore Duchesses: 
Allison Marlett    Escort- David Ehlert
Josie Sanchez    Escort- Markus Meneses

Freshman Duchesses:
Elli Lehnert   Escort- Carson Andrews
Lily Smola    Escort- Isaiah Pena

