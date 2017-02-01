Espinoza crowned Yucca Queen
Photo courtesy of SISD Facebook Page
Annaliese Espinoza, a senior at Sweetwater High School, was crowned 2017 Yucca Queen on Saturday night. Her escort was Martin Morini. She was given a traditional bouquet of roses. Espinoza is the daughter of Eli and Martha Espinoza. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in the autumn. The Yucca coronation took place at the SHS Auditorium. About 150 people attended the event. Providing entertainment at the coronation were: Bryson Rule and Lauren Browning of the high school chorale group. Each sang solos. The high school chorale department’s show choir — Sweetwater High School Pop Sensations — also performed. High school and middle school Choir Director Jenny Doggett was this year’s moderator.
Senior Princesses:
Annaliese Espinoza Escort- Martin Morini
Christa Martin Escort- Junior Lawhon
Junior Princesses:
Katy Nixon Escort- Zach Winslett
Jessica Poe Escort- Mason Maxwell
Sophomore Princesses:
Riley Dodd Escort- Jon Davis
Julia Rees Escort- Jackson Foster
Freshman Princesses:
Meghann Olguin Escort- Elijah Kent
Kyrsten Smith Escort- Tyler Warner
Senior Duchesses:
Maddie Berry Escort- Luis Vasquez
Rhylee Meneses Escort- John Clift
Junior Duchesses:
Latimer Burnett Escort- Ky Hoover
Shania Towner Escort- Mark Guzman
Sophomore Duchesses:
Allison Marlett Escort- David Ehlert
Josie Sanchez Escort- Markus Meneses
Freshman Duchesses:
Elli Lehnert Escort- Carson Andrews
Lily Smola Escort- Isaiah Pena
Category: