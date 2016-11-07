An evening in Sweetwater

Western Heritage musical performers, left to right, Rod Phillips, Rick Sparks, Cheryl Cleavenger, Randy Brooks, Karen Roemmich and Johnny Hooper say goodnight Saturday to a large audience who applauded for an encore number at the conclusion of “Western Heritage,” in Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium. The photograph is courtesy of professional photographer Liz Mason of Amarillo who also had work exhibited as part of the accompanying Western Heritage Rodeo Art Show. Saturday’s show was part of this year’s Applause Music Series.