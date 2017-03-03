Filling the Crib Project Overflows with Community Generosity
Friday, March 3, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
SWEETWATER-“Filling the Crib”, the Mission Project for the Avondale Baptist Church of Sweetwater has been a rousing success. The Avondale Baptist Board of Directors meet quarterly and are all volunteers. Ada Belle Clark is the Director of Ladies Resources. Judy Leigh is the Director of Missions. The community service donation project was a month-long success. All donations are to benefit the Women’s Resource Center.
