Fire at Lake Trammel

Sweetwater Fire Department was called out to a large brush fire last night at Lake Trammel. The fire started small but grew to about seventy-five acres in steep rough terrain. The forest service brought three bulldozers and a few command staff. Sweetwater Fire Department kept an eye on it all night and are back out there this morning making sure it stays down when the wind gets back up and the humidity drops.

Responding units to the Lake Trammel fire were Sweetwater FD 1 military, 1 type 6 and 1 command truck

