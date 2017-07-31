Fire over weekend burns 300 acres

The Sweetwater Fire Department answered the call to a brush fire on Friday evening. What started as a small fire, spurred on by dry conditions and a lack of rain during the past week, quickly spread. The fast moving fire burned through approximately 300 acres of dry brush and uneven terrain over the weekend.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles around, concerning residents. The fire was thought to be in the Sweetwater Lake region. The Sweetwater Fire Department had their work cut out for them as temperatures soared into the 90's and the fire grew fueled by the dry grass and thicket