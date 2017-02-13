Fire units assist with trailer fire in Fisher County

Local fire units responded Tuesday to a trailer fire in Fisher County and with a limited amount of water, were able to prevent flames from spreading to nearby residences.

Sweetwater Fire Department along with volunteer units from Roscoe, Roby and Rotan responded to a an emergency call at 10:45 a.m. of a trailer house fire at 324 County Road 428 in Fisher County.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, fire fighters found nearly half the structure fully engulfed. They worked to keep the fire from spreading.

Trailer house residents were not injured and escaped the burning structures.

“The occupants were at home at the time and the lady tried to extinguish the fire with a water hose, but was not successful. She was able to get her husband, who is elderly and somewhat immobile, outside and safe from the fire. Both of them were outside the structure when the first fire units arrived,” said Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden.

Madden said the trailer house and much of its contents was a total loss, but other potential damage was prevented by not allowing the fire to spread.

“The fire started when an electric scooter that was charging, overheated and caught a wooden ramp on fire,” Madden said.

The fire suppression was greatly hampered because of fire trucks running out of water.

Efforts were made to conserve what water was on the trucks that were first on scene and protect the structure that was not involved in the fire, Madden said.