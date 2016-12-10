Firefighters battle house fire Friday in Roscoe where woman died

ROSCOE — A woman was killed Friday at the scene of a house fire at 1009 4th St.

Her daughter and husband escaped the fire and were taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital, said Roscoe Police Chief Felix Pantoja.

Names and further personal information were not being released pending notification of next of kin, Pantoja said.

Cause of death for the woman and information pertaining to fire origin were not being released as an investigation continues. A State Fire Marshal has been requested for assistance, Pantoja said. (See complete story in Dec.10-11 Weekend Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)